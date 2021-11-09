General Electric (GE) To Split Into 3 Public Companies; Focus On Aviation, Health & Energy

American multinational conglomerate General Electric on Tuesday announced the splitting itself into three public companies. According to the statement released by the electric giant on Tuesday evening, the company is now trying to focus on aviation, healthcare and energy. The newly ventured will be called-- GE Aviation, GE Healthcare and GE Renewable Energy and Power. The company said that it plans a spinoff of its healthcare business in early 2023 and of its energy segment in early 2024. Notably, a Corporate Spinoff is a state when an organisation creates a new independent company by selling or distributing new shares of its existing business.

We are excited to announce that GE is forming three industry-leading, global public companies focused on the growth sectors of aviation, healthcare, and energy. https://t.co/DIFs2jU7O9 pic.twitter.com/O8DwrIOmF1 — General Electric (@generalelectric) November 9, 2021

As per the release, the electric giant expects to keep a 19.9% stake in the healthcare unit. Also, it said that it anticipates reducing its deficit by more than $75 billion by the end of this year. "Combining GE Renewable Energy, GE Power, and GE Digital into one business, positioned to lead the energy transition, and then pursuing a tax-free spin-off of this business in early 2024," according to a statement released by GE. "Following these transactions, GE will be an aviation-focused company shaping the future of flight."

Bring our best to solve the biggest challenges: GE Chairman

Meanwhile, while anticipating the company's future, GE Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. said, “At GE we have always taken immense pride in our purpose of building a world that works. The world demands—and deserves—we bring our best to solve the biggest challenges in flight, healthcare, and energy." "By creating three industry-leading, global public companies, each can benefit from greater focus, tailored capital allocation, and strategic flexibility to drive long-term growth and value for customers, investors, and employees. We are putting our technology expertise, leadership, and global reach to work to better serve our customers."

Image: AP