Fact Check: Was General Electric Sold To China? Who Owns General Electric?

A Facebook meme was recently in circulation on the social media where it stated that the American company General Electric is going to be sold off to China for 5.4 billion dollars. The meme then asked the viewers a question stating "Americans are you concerned yet?" The Facebook post was shared by a user named Hal Downing, who posted the meme on December 23, 2020. However, the meme was circulated all over social media and is under the viewer's attention till now. Here is a fact check on whether General Electric was sold to China. Check out how the viewers seem to be reacting based on this rumour.
As of March 2020, GE announced that H. Lawrence Culp is the Chairman and CEO of the company. If General Electric sale is concerned, the company had sold one of its other subsidiaries which dealt with BioPharma to Danaher in 2019 as well. As of now, General Electric listed stocks should not be focused as an investment option for the stock traders according to investors website. As the company is expected to grow haphazardly throughout 2021 after its RS line improves significantly. The company is expected to see some good growth after pandemic with the hopes of Boeing 737 Max flying again as well.
According to Google Trends, the maximum number of people to have searched about whether General Electric was sold to China or not was the highest on January 5th. The Facebook meme has been circulated all over the internet as the Trends have skyrocketed in the few days. The current trends show that the people are still talking about the rumour. Check out this graph.
