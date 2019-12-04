Harsha Bhogle Asks What Everyone's Thinking As Sundar Pichai Becomes Alphabet CEO

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle on Wednesday, December 4, took to Twitter after Google Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai became the head of its parent company Alphabet, in addition to Google. Bhogle said he was "Delighted and proud, and wondered out loud, "What peak is there to climb now?"

India-born Sundar Pichai's ascension comes almost 5 years after he was appointed to the top post of the Internet giant, whose co-founders Sergei Brin and Larry Page have now also stepped aside at Alphabet to pave way for him.

So @sundarpichai is now head of #Alphabet in addition to #Google. What a career. Delighted and proud. What peak is there now to climb! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 4, 2019

Sundar Pichai's tweet

The CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, on Wednesday took to Twitter thanking Larry Page and Sergey Brin after becoming the CEO of Alphabet. He said that he is "excited about the Alphabet's long-term focus on tackling big challenges through technology." He further said that "We will continue to build a strong foundation."

I’m excited about Alphabet’s long term focus on tackling big challenges through technology. Thanks to Larry & Sergey, we have a timeless mission, enduring values and a culture of collaboration & exploration - a strong foundation we’ll continue to build on https://t.co/tSVsaj4FsR — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 4, 2019

Sundar Pichai takes over Alphabet

IIT Kharagpur alumni Sundar Pichai took over as the CEO of Alphabet after its co-founders- Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from their positions after ending a remarkable two decades. Alphabet is the parent company of Google. Page and Brin started Google soon after they met as Stanford University graduate students in 1995. What started as a way to catalog the growing Internet has now become one of the most influential companies in the world. Google dominates online search and digital advertising and makes the world’s most widely used operating system for smartphones, Android.

