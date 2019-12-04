The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Harsha Bhogle Asks What Everyone's Thinking As Sundar Pichai Becomes Alphabet CEO

International Business

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter after Google CEO Sundar Pichai also became the head of parent company Alphabet, offering profuse praise

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sundar Pichai

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle on Wednesday, December 4, took to Twitter after Google Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai became the head of its parent company Alphabet, in addition to Google. Bhogle said he was "Delighted and proud, and wondered out loud, "What peak is there to climb now?"

India-born Sundar Pichai's ascension comes almost 5 years after he was appointed to the top post of the Internet giant, whose co-founders Sergei Brin and Larry Page have now also stepped aside at Alphabet to pave way for him.

Sundar Pichai's tweet

The CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, on Wednesday took to Twitter thanking Larry Page and Sergey Brin after becoming the CEO of Alphabet. He said that he is "excited about the Alphabet's long-term focus on tackling big challenges through technology." He further said that "We will continue to build a strong foundation."

Read: Sundar Pichai praises woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam

Read: Sundar Pichai throwback: New Alphabet CEO quotes MS Dhoni on meeting Sachin Tendulkar

Sundar Pichai takes over Alphabet

IIT Kharagpur alumni Sundar Pichai took over as the CEO of Alphabet after its co-founders- Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped down from their positions after ending a remarkable two decades. Alphabet is the parent company of Google. Page and Brin started Google soon after they met as Stanford University graduate students in 1995. What started as a way to catalog the growing Internet has now become one of the most influential companies in the world. Google dominates online search and digital advertising and makes the world’s most widely used operating system for smartphones, Android.

Read: From Madurai to Mountain View, 10 things about Google CEO Sundar Pichai you want to know

Read: Mahindra: It is a universal perception that Indian executives are leadership material

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG