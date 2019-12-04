Sundar Pichai Throwback: New Alphabet CEO Quotes MS Dhoni On Meeting Sachin Tendulkar

Google chief Sundar Pichai was recently appointed as the CEO of the American giant's parent company, Alphabet. To quote MS Dhoni congratulating him, we say "Bahut Badiya" to Mr. Pichai. The businessman has been known to quote the former India captain very often while speaking in Hindi, understandably being one of his biggest admirers.

ALSO READ | Ricky Ponting Riles Up Fans For Rating Australia's Bowling Attack Better Than India's

Pichai's interest in cricket is well-known. In July, during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, when India was playing England in Birmingham, India’s most famous techie met the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar had taken to Twitter to commemorate the event as he posted a couple of pictures along with Pichai and captioned it in a witty way “Kya yeh Sundar pic-hai?"

Sachin Tendulkar tweets upon meeting Sundar Pichai

Kya yeh Sundar pic-hai? 😀 pic.twitter.com/vEuZKJlu6r — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 3, 2019

ALSO READ | Mithali Raj Turns 37: A Timeline Of The Indian Legendary Batswoman's Captaincy So Far

Sundar Pichai's reply to Sachin Tendulkar

As Mahi bhai would say, "Bahut Badhiya"😀😀Pleasure watching the game with you, brought back great memories, till next time 🏏 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 3, 2019

The Google CEO called the former India captain as 'Mahi Bhai' and used one of Dhoni's commonly-used quotes for replying to Tendulkar. Dhoni is famous for saying "Bahut Badhiya" while he is keeping behind the stumps, which loosely translates into "well done". He has used it often to encourage the bowlers.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh's Rib-tickling Wish To Manish Pandey On His Wedding Leaves Fans In Splits

Sundar Pichai thanks Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin

The 47-year old Pichai thanked founders Page and Brin for their vote of confidence in his abilities, as the Madurai-born business executive is preparing to take charge of Alphabet Inc. In a tweet posted on Wednesday morning, Mr. Pichai said he was excited about the Google parent company's "long-term focus on tackling big challenges through technology" and praised Larry Page and Sergey Brin for having provided a strong foundation. Pichai, who was appointed as the CEO of Google in 2015, will now take responsibility for both companies.

I’m excited about Alphabet’s long term focus on tackling big challenges through technology. Thanks to Larry & Sergey, we have a timeless mission, enduring values and a culture of collaboration & exploration - a strong foundation we’ll continue to build on https://t.co/tSVsaj4FsR — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 4, 2019

ALSO READ | David Warner Brags About Meeting Brian Lara Post 335*, Bullish Over Breaking His Record



