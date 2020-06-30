Is Shein A Chinese App? Find Out If It's Among The Chinese Apps Banned In India

Shein describes itself as an international B2C fast fashion brand. The company focuses on women’s wear and offers men’s apparel, children’s clothes, accessories, shoes, bags, and other fashion items. The Shein targets countries like Europe, America, Australia, and the Middle East along with other customer markets.

Shein was founded in October 2008. Since then, the fast-fashion brand has been growing with the philosophy that states, “everyone can enjoy the beauty of fashion”. Moreover, its official website describes the company’s business covers over 220 countries and regions across the world. Shein offers trending styles catering to young women and teens and manages to stay on top of the latest fashion trends from around the globe. It brings the latest fashion to market from boho-chic dresses, graphic tees, swimwear, to patterned blouses. It calls itself the ultimate one-stop-shop for analysing prices to every user in the world.

Is Shein a Chinese app?

Shein is a Chinese fast fashion brand. Recently, Sonam Wangchuk urged Indians to boycott Chinese products. He shared a video on social media, which immediately went viral. Wangchuk asked the natives to delete and uninstall all the Chinese applications such as TikTok, among others.

While people know that TikTok and Likee applications are based out of China, they have also been wondering about Shein’s origin country. So, the fast-fashion brand is quite popular in India as well as young fashionistas seek reasonable dresses from its mobile app. However, the previous year also, the Chinese brand reportedly had to shut its operations partially in India and refunded money to customers for its pending orders due to scrutiny on their business model by the Indian customs department over import duties.

Indian Government banned Chinese apps

The Government of India has now banned the popular Chinese apps in the country due to the privacy and security concerns that could be a threat to the citizens, on June 29, 2020. Among the applications that will no longer be accessible are TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein, DU Battery Saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browsers, Virus Cleaner, Apus Browser, among others. Check out the tweet featuring the list of 59 Chinese apps:

List of 59 apps banned by Government of India "which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. pic.twitter.com/p6T2Tcd5rI — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

Netizens reaction

Post the decision of the Government of India, people took to micro-blogging site Twitter and posted their reactions on the same. They dropped hilarious memes and how they felt about banning the Chinese applications. Moreover, hashtags such as #59chinese, #chineseapps, #PUBG, and various others have been trending on different social media platforms. So, here's how netizens have been reacting to the news on Twitter. Check them out:

