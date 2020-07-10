Centre Poses 79 Questions To 59 Banned Chinese Apps; Gives 3 Weeks' Time To Respond

After banning 59 Chinese applications in India over 'security concerns', the Centre has posed 79 questions to the apps on varying topics including financing, data security, funds, parent company, harvesting data of Indians, as per sources. These companies which include TikTok, Helo and Xiaomi have been given 3 weeks' time to answer these questions. Several companies have sought a meeting with the Information & Broadcast (I&B) Ministry to explain their business and data management.

Sources add that the government has already gathered enough information on these apps to implement a permanent ban, if needed. TikTok which has predicted a $6 billion loss due to the ban in India, has already ruled out taking any legal against the Government of India. The Chinese digital giant has stated that it is committed to working with the government to address its concerns and is considering changes in its company's structure.

On 29 June, the Home Ministry banned 59 Chinese Apps including Tik-Tok. The Centre has stated that it has recieved many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. Hence, in a move to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure interests of crores of Indian mobile users, the government has stated that this was a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions. This move comes amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), where 20 Indian Army soldiers were martyred.

China responds to the ban

Responding to the ban on 59 apps in India, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian has said that his country is strongly concerned, and is verifying the situation. He also said that the Indian government has a responsibility to uphold the legal rights of international investors including Chinese ones. Meanwhile, disengagement has taken place at 3 places in Galwan Valley along LAC with both countries moving back 1-1.5 km from their positions, as per agreed terms in the Corps Commander's meeting.

