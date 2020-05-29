New York Restaurants Concerned Over Low Sales Owing To Capacity Limitation Post Lockdown

New York restaurateurs are worried about falling revenue with capacity limitations measures in place as the state opens after the lockdown. Earlier this week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted certain lockdown restrictions as the state witnessed a drop in the number of cases relates to COVID-19.

Fall in sales

John Cywinski, president of Applebee was quoted by ANI stating that the business model has been altered fundamentally and that there will be a contraction in the industry due to the economic stress.

Governor Cuomo has allowed eaches to reopen and permitting gatherings of up to 10 people. However, basic social distancing will have to be followed as the state prepares for Phase 1 of lockdown ease. People are expected to be more conservative with their outings, especially in closed places like a restaurant.

'No mask, no service'

Store owners who require customers to wear face coverings will now be backed up by an executive order from Gov Andrew Cuomo. The promised executive order authorising businesses to deny entry to people without face covering comes as the state is reopening.

“We’re giving the store owners the right to say, ‘If you’re not wearing a mask, you can’t come in.’” Cuomo said at his daily briefing. “That store owner has a right to protect themselves. That store owner has a right to protect the other patrons in that store.”

Many stores already require people to wear masks to enter, but Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said the right of business owners to do that had not been made explicit in law. He also added that the order gives local police the ability to enforce the rule.

New York reopens

As the number of cases and deaths continues to drop in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo has relaxed lockdown guidelines in the state, allowing beaches to reopen and permitting gatherings of up to 10 people. However, basic social distancing will have to be followed as the state prepares for Phase 1 of lockdown ease.

At his press briefing, Andrew Cuomo said, "You can have a safe gathering of 10 people or you can have a wholly unsafe gathering of 10 people. If you don't have to be with a group of ten people, don't be with a group of ten people."

While beaches elsewhere in the region will be open for swimming this weekend, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said swimming is not allowed at the city's beaches and may not be all summer.

(With agency inputs)

