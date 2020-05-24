New York Relaxes Lockdown, Guv Andrew Cuomo Allows Safe Gathering Of 10 People

As the number of cases and deaths continues to drop in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo has relaxed lockdown guidelines in the state, allowing beaches to reopen and permitting gatherings of up to 10 people. However, basic social distancing will have to be followed as the state prepares for Phase 1 of lockdown ease.

NYC witnesses lowest deaths since April

The Mid-Hudson Region is on track to begin Phase 1 reopening on Tuesday.



I urge New Yorkers to continue to take precautions & do your part by wearing a mask in public, washing your hands often, and avoiding large gatherings. #NewYorkTough — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 23, 2020

At his press briefing, Andrew Cuomo said, "You can have a safe gathering of 10 people or you can have a wholly unsafe gathering of 10 people. If you don't have to be with a group of ten people, don't be with a group of ten people."

While beaches elsewhere in the region will be open for swimming this weekend, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said swimming is not allowed at the city's beaches and may not be all summer.

“I’ve been really clear about the beaches; they are closed for swimming,” de Blasio said Friday at his daily coronavirus briefing. “There will not be lifeguards. People are not supposed to go to the beach to swim.”

The danger of swimming without lifeguards on duty was made clear Friday when a 24-year-old man drowned off Rockaway Beach in Queens. “I’m very hopeful that this weekend at our beaches, you’re going to see people following the rules because they know it’s the right thing to do,” de Blasio had added. “But if they need some reminders, of course there’ll be people out there educating, giving out face coverings.”

Meanwhile, last week, Cuomo announced the expansion of testing capacity in the state. He said that ‘drive-thru’ and ‘walk-in’ testing sites are performing about one-third of the daily 15,000 tests. He also informed that the state is testing approximately 40,000 people per day.

Furthermore, the NY Governor also added that an agreement with CVS will allow samples to be collected at more than 60 pharmacies across the state. While testing in New York City is being expanded to 123 CityMD walk-in clinics, Mayor Bill de Blasio also made an urgent appeal for blood donations.

As per reports, Blasio said on Sunday that the coronavirus-related blood drive cancellations have led supplies to dwindle to about two days’ worth, which could mean postponing some surgeries.

(With inputs from AP)