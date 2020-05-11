Flights May Follow Railways Cautious Resumption Along Key Routes; Decision Likely Soon

With the country witnessing the third phase of the lockdown and the Centre announcing gradual relaxation, sources informed that preparations are going on to resume the domestic flight operations gradually. Ministry Of Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola and others had visited the Delhi airport on Sunday to inspect its preparations.

According to aviation sources, the airlines have been kept on stand-by and are preparing to resume operation as soon as the Centre gives a green signal. Further, the airlines are keen to operate on major routes which are commercially viable that includes-- Delhi, Mumbai, and Banglore. Along with it, they are aversed to only operate shorter flights which would be restricted to current green zones. As per sources, the decision on the resumption of the partial commercial flights' operations is likely to be announced in the next few days.

This comes even as the Railways has moved to resume 15 trains (30 up-down journeys) from May 12, with booking starting on Monday at 4pm on the IRCTC website.

Coronavirus in India

As India is battling the Coronavirus crisis, the country has seen a 3.28 percent mortality rate and a 31.14 percent recovery rate till now. According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 67,152, including 44,029 active cases.

While 2,206 deaths have been reported overall, around 20,917 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest number of cases in the country with 22,171 and 8,194 cases respectively.

