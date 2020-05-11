India's Covid Cases At 67,152 From 1.67 Million Tests; 20,917 Recoveries & 2,206 Deaths

As India is battling the Coronavirus crisis, the country has seen a 3.28 percent mortality rate and a 31.14 percent recovery rate till now. According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 67,152, including 44,029 active cases. While 2,206 deaths have been reported overall, around 20,917 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest number of cases in the country with 22,171 and 8,194 cases respectively.

State-wise data by Ministry:

ICMR releases data

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as of Monday, May 11 at 9 AM, a total of 167,36,88 COVID-19 samples have been tested.

