Satya Nadella Confident Microsoft Will Rebound After Coronavirus Threat Subsides

As the Coronavirus pandemic has gripped the entire world, the global economy is in slumber with several corporate giants facing headwinds. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella amid the global slowdown has expressed confidence that Microsoft will come out stronger from the crisis.

The tech giant CEO, in an interview financial media, said that his company's balance sheet is strong with a very diverse business, a mix of annuity and non-annuity that is also stronger than even the last time the company went into the financial crisis.

However, he expressed reservations on the demand side and said that it remains to be seen whether the demand holds up in the markets such as the US and Europe where coronavirus has already caused much damage.

The spread of the pandemic across the world has sent major global economies to jitters with many industries staring at huge revenue losses due to the virus. Countries such as the US, China, Italy, France, South Korea, among other developed nations have been badly hit by the virus. The infected cases and the death toll in these countries is maximum as compared to others despite having one of the world’s best health care systems. The US has surpassed China’s death toll and has become the new epicentre of the Coronavirus. However, US President Donald Trump has blamed China for their alleged negligence and concealment of the facts on the issue that led to the escalation of the disease into a global pandemic.

Coronavirus in India

India has witnessed a massive rise in Coronavirus cases as the number of infected individuals surged to 694 with 16 deaths as on Thursday, March 26, while 44 cases have been recovered and discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Due to Indian government's timely imposition of preventive measures, India's casualty figures and infected cases is much less as compared to other countries such as the US, China, Iran, Italy, France, South Korea, among others, despite being the second-most populous country in the world and more prone to the spread of the pandemic, though the next three weeks are considered to be critical for India.