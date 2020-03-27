Coronavirus Outbreak: US Surpasses China In Number Of Positive Cases

In the thick of Coronavirus that has gripped the nations across the globe, with 83,672 cases the United States has now surpassed hotspot China and Italy to grip the first spot. Emerging from China's Wuhan, the country became the epicenter of the Coronavirus three months ago, however, now has affected 199 countries and territories around the world

According to the various platforms tracking the Coronavirus, the US topped the list of countries with the most positive cases on Thursday, leaving China with 81,285 positive cases and Italy with 80,589 positive cases behind. The total world tally stands at 529,614 on Friday morning, with 123,380 recovered cases and 23,976 deaths.

However, casting his doubt over the figures, US President Donald Trump said, "you don't know what the numbers are in China." When asked about the proliferation of cases, Trump said, it was a "tribute to our testing". "Its a tribute to the amount of testing, firstly I don't know what the numbers in China are, will be talking to President Xi tonight, hoping to have a good conversation. I mean surely you don't know what China is testing or not testing that's a little hard," Trump said.

Trump to speak to XI

On March 36, the US President said that the World Health Organisation has "very much" sided with China on the Coronavirus outbreak, asserting that people are displeased with the global health agency and feel that "its been very unfair." "It (WHO) has been very very much sided with China. A lot of people are not happy about it," Trump told reporters at a White House news conference on Wednesday.

"There need to be consequences here. WHO has sided with China Communist Party against the world in this pandemic," he said in another tweet. Trump on Thursday said that he might speak with China's President Xi Jinping. He praised his Chinese counterpart's handling of the virus, then accentuated that it originated in China. Since the health crisis, Trump has been accused of 'racism' for dubbing Coronavirus as the 'Chinese virus' repeatedly. However, the US President has often justified his branding of novel coronavirus pandemic as the "Chinese Virus", disregarding criticism of it being racist and inaccurate.

