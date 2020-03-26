'Coronavirus Does Not Spread Through Mosquitoes': Health Ministry On Big B's Fly Anecdote

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Joint secretary Lav Aggrawal on Thursday addressed a press conference and informed about the developments being made to tackle with Coronavirus spread.

Busting the myth that Coronavirus spreads through mosquitoes, the Health Ministry declined the reports and clarified that the Coronavirus is an infectious disease, and does not spread through mosquitoes.

On Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet

When asked about Superstar Amitabh Bachchan's tweet about Coronavirus spreading through flies, Health Ministry's Joint secretary said, "I have not seen his tweet, but technically I can say that this is an infectious disease and does not spread through flies."

Earlier on March 25, Amitabh Bachchan had taken to his official Twitter handle and posted a video about a study showing that coronavirus lingers on human excreta much longer than in respiratory samples.

T 3481 - A study in the @TheLancet shows that coronavirus lingers on human excreta much longer than in respiratory samples.

Come on India, we are going to fight this!

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest Health Ministry data available on Thursday, India so far has 649 positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus. Amid the rising cases of the COVID-19 virus in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown across the nation starting Tuesday midnight. He accentuated the need for 21 days, that were necessary for breaking the transmission chain of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew applies to all states, districts, and villages across the country - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, the village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," the Prime Minister said.

