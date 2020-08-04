Supply Of COVID Vaccine For Our People Guaranteed: UK On Pact With India's Wockhardt

Amid rising COVID cases worldwide, Mumbai-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology firm Wockhardt has signed a deal with the United Kingdom government to supply a million of doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Responding on the development, the UK government on Tuesday said that its new manufacturing pact with the Indian company will guarantee the supply of millions more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine whenever it is ready.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy confirmed it has entered into an 18-month agreement with the company to carry out the crucial "fill and finish" stage of the manufacturing process, which involves dispensing the manufactured vaccine substance into vials ready for it to be distributed. Described as an essential part of the vaccines' supply chain, the deal means Wockhardt will provide these services for the UK government and producers of vaccines being developed around the world in large quantities.

UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma said, "Ensuring the UK has the capability to research, develop and manufacture a safe and effective vaccine is critical in our fight against coronavirus. Today we have secured additional capacity to manufacture millions of doses of multiple COVID-19 candidates, guaranteeing the supply of vaccines we need to protect people across the UK rapidly and in large numbers," he said.

The fill and finish line is expected to start in September and will take place at CP Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Wockhardt, based in Wrexham, North Wales, which has the capacity to finish millions of coronavirus vaccine doses, he added.

(with PTI inputs)

