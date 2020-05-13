Twitter To Allow Employees To Work From Home 'forever', Even After Covid Reopening

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, social media giant Twitter announced on Tuesday that it plans to allow all its employees to continue work from home in the future, even after its offices reopen in a post-pandemic period.

"Twitter was one of the first companies to go to a WFH [work from home] model in the face of COVID-19, but we don’t anticipate being one of the first to return to offices," the company said in a statement.

As the staff has been working from home for the past few months, it has proven the company can function in this manner, the statement added.

"So, if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen. If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it’s safe to return,” it stated.

Offices to remain closed till September

Twitter said its offices will not likely open before September, and it will be reopened gradually and with great caution. The company has also decided not to hold any person to person meetings or events this year.

"We’re proud of the early action we took to protect the health of our employees and our communities," the microblogging company said. "That will remain our top priority as we work through the unknowns of the coming months."

