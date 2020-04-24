Twitter Engages Users With Latest Trend Of 'Keyboard Smashing'; Netizens React Hilariously

As people are quarantining and restless, Twitter has come up with a new trend of 'keyboard smashing' and letting users decode the meaning of it or maybe confusing them. The trend has engaged the users in gibberish conversations with netizens bringing out hilarious responses.

Check out the 'keyboard smashing' conversations here:

Ahhhhfdsjkhfjskhfjkldshfkljsdhfkjdhfkjlshdfkljsdhfjkdshfjksdhfjdksfhjkdshfjsdhfjkshfjksdfhjksdhfjksdfhjkdsfh



your turn. — Twitter (@Twitter) April 23, 2020

aaaahdickwkgfkdociekgkevndlxowoowkfksncndkckdgnskfkvneigowckwnwckebckswkfjskdjsndwkdkwjdievkcnekdkwkfkwkfiwockwkdskckwkckwkcjwckwkd vi kdckwf pic.twitter.com/jhUHuboxqB — ᗩՆɿ ♡ ⁷ദരറ൭੮രറ (@melodyasbts) April 23, 2020

something we can all agree on — Twitter (@Twitter) April 23, 2020

you have a good point but I think dhcsfbngdfbd ah bk JB fgcsgj BBckhgfchgfjhfsgj vfhjbfhkhddhgbdsggdfgjvcgcvfggvjccdthjhgf — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) April 23, 2020

