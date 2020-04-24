Twitter Engages Users With Latest Trend Of 'Keyboard Smashing'; Netizens React Hilariously

Quick links:
As people are quarantining and restless, Twitter has come up with a new trend of 'keyboard smashing' and letting users decode the meaning of it or maybe confusing them. The trend has engaged the users in gibberish conversations with netizens bringing out hilarious responses.
Ahhhhfdsjkhfjskhfjkldshfkljsdhfkjdhfkjlshdfkljsdhfjkdshfjksdhfjdksfhjkdshfjsdhfjkshfjksdfhjksdhfjksdfhjkdsfh— Twitter (@Twitter) April 23, 2020
your turn.
aaaahdickwkgfkdociekgkevndlxowoowkfksncndkckdgnskfkvneigowckwnwckebckswkfjskdjsndwkdkwjdievkcnekdkwkfkwkfiwockwkdskckwkckwkcjwckwkd vi kdckwf pic.twitter.com/jhUHuboxqB— ᗩՆɿ ♡ ⁷ദരറ൭੮രറ (@melodyasbts) April 23, 2020
something we can all agree on— Twitter (@Twitter) April 23, 2020
you have a good point but I think dhcsfbngdfbd ah bk JB fgcsgj BBckhgfchgfjhfsgj vfhjbfhkhddhgbdsggdfgjvcgcvfggvjccdthjhgf— Malik Ofori (@malikofori) April 23, 2020
