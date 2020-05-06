Twitter Introduces Temporary Feature To Let Users Revise Offensive Tweets

In a bid to reduce the offensive texts on the micro-blogging social media platform Twitter, the company has started a “limited experiment” of showing a warning message before the user posts an objectionable message. From hate speeches to racist slurs, Twitter has been extra cautious about the content on the site. But to make it safer for the users, Twitter announced on May 5 that it will be testing the new feature on elective iOS users for now. The new feature is basically introduced to urge Twitter users to refrain from using inflammatory language towards an issue that can further escalate into a feud on the platform.

When things get heated, you may say things you don't mean. To let you rethink a reply, we’re running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it’s published if it uses language that could be harmful. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2020

Just recently Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram had introduced a similar feature to check people before they post a caption. Instagram started flashing message before user posts a derogatory text saying, “caption looks similar to others that have been reported”. Before caption warning, Instagram had already placed a system to regulate the quality of comments on the platform last summer. However, despite the checks on Instagram, horrific discoveries of a group on the platform has generated a new wave about social media and its regulation.

NCPCR to issue notice to Instagram

The chats of an Instagram group called 'Bois Locker Room' with over 100 members came to light when a girl posted the private chats of boys, reportedly aged 15-16, were discussing sexually assaulting women, gangraping minors and shared impermissible images of girls.

After the disturbing case involving teenagers came into notice, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has decided on May 5 to seek an explanation from Instagram about ‘Bois Locker Room’. The screenshots from the group show the members glorifying rape and shared pictures of women and subjected them to objectification. While talking to Republic TV, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo has said that the body is set to issue a notice to the social media platform.

