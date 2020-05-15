Uber Introduces Guidelines To Support Drivers; Educational Videos, Safety Kits On Agenda

Cab aggregator Uber has released new guidelines in order to ensure the safety of drivers around the country. The new guidelines include watching educational videos on safety checks, cab disinfection, etc.

Uber India extends support to drivers

For the well-being of our drivers and riders, we will be providing the driver community with PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits, to make every ride #SaferForEachOther. Know more. https://t.co/brtd5XHpIJ — Uber India (@Uber_India) May 14, 2020

A statement by Uber India read, "Our new in-app safety feature will notify drivers to replenish their PPE supplies after they’ve completed a predetermined number of trips. The notification will provide a list of convenient pick up points and generate a QR code once they select a preferred location. An Uber volunteer will scan the QR code at the designated pick up location and hand over PPE supplies to drivers."

"We’ve made it mandatory for our driver-partners to complete ride-sharing specific educational videos, highlighting standard operating procedures for vehicle disinfection and other Covid-19 related safety protocols. Drivers can only take trips, once they have watched these videos to ensure they’re following the safety protocols," the statement added.

The drivers will also have access to a resource hub, where they can find information regarding driving, including getting financial help from the government and other means of earning money.

Meanwhile, on a global scale, Uber fired 3,500 employees over a Zoom call with a message "Today will be your last working day with Uber". Due to a massive fall in the revenues following the outbreak of coronavirus, the firm's financial strength has been stressed. Ruffin Chaveleau, head of Uber's Phoenix Center of Excellence, reportedly told employees "Right now, the rides business is down by more than half due to COVID-19. The difficult and unfortunate reality is there is not enough work for many front-line customer-support employees."