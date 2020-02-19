US Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Company To Pressurise Venezuela

The United States on February 18 reportedly imposed sanctions against a subsidiary of Russian oil company Rosneft in relation to its role in Venezuela. The United States' decision increased international pressure to break President Nicolas Maduro's control in Venezuela.

US treasury department targets Rosneft Trading SA

According to reports, the United States treasury department targetted Rosneft Trading SA, which had a role in helping sell Venezuelan oil despite unilateral sanctions. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo in a statement said that as the primary party of global deals for the sale and transportation of Venezuelan crude oil, Rosneft fanned President Maduro's dictatorial rule to repress people of Venezuela.

Mike Pompeo in a tweet made it clear that he was against the dictatorial rule and the repression of the Venezuelan people.

Today we sanctioned Russian-owned oil firm Rosneft Trading S.A., cutting off Maduro’s main lifeline to evade our sanctions on the Venezuelan oil sector. Those who prop up the corrupt regime and enable its repression of the Venezuelan people will be held accountable. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 18, 2020

Read: Portugal Says Airline Suspension By Venezuela Is Unjustified

Read: Venezuela Criticizes French Diplomat's Support For Guaidó

Sanctions will restrict any assets of Rosneft

According to reports, the US imposed sanctions will restrict any assets of Rosneft Trading that flow in through the United States. The sanctions will also make any monetary transaction with the above-mentioned party a criminal offence under the United States jurisdiction. The incident prompted Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to call it a victory against Maduro's dictatorial rule. He said the news is victory, adding that anyone who is in support of a dictator must be subject to consequences that follow.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza stated that the United States imposed sanctions violated the rights to free trade and free enterprise.

The US unilateral coercive measures against Rosneft Trading, are aimed against our oil industry, its workers, and the Venezuelan economy. They keep attacking the people of Venezuela, trying to generate suffering and difficulties. Follow thread: https://t.co/nx9VaLW8wc — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) February 19, 2020

These arbitrary measures against the Russian company Rosneft Trading, violate the right to free trade and free enterprise. We will add these unilateral actions to the criminal complaint we have introduced against US officials before the International Criminal Court. — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) February 19, 2020

The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court must identify, not only those responsible for issuing these perverse measures in Washington but also those confessed indolents in Venezuela that request and celebrate them. Venezuelan Justices will do what's due. — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) February 19, 2020





The Bolivarian Government of Venezuela firmly rejects the US unilateral and illegal coercive measures against Rosneft Trading. All these arbitrary actions are prove that crimes against humanity have been committed

against the Venezuelan people. — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) February 19, 2020

Read: Denouncing US, Venezuelan Troops, Militias Stage Drills

Read: Venezuela Authorities Detain Opposition Leader Guaido's Uncle