US: Two People Including Child Killed By Recalled Air Freshener, Walmart Issues Notice

People who bought an air freshener product at Walmart in recent days and months in the hopes of getting a breath of fresh air could have been killed by it; the possibly fatal spray has been removed from shop shelves immediately. Last week, Walmart voluntarily recalled around 3,900 bottles of hazardous spray with Gemstones, citing the presence of the rare and deadly bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei. The air freshener has already killed at least two people, including a child.

"Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones" appears to have an exceedingly rare but extremely hazardous bacteria that is not generally seen in the United States. Without adequate care, up to half of the affected people could succumb to the bacteria-caused sickness. As Walmart hurried this week to reach thousands of customers who bought a recalled air freshener spray, the company claimed that "safety is always a top priority."

“Our sympathies go out to the four families that have been impacted by this situation. Customer safety is always a top priority and as part of the recall we proactively put plans in action to notify customers and prevent further product sales while federal agencies continue their investigation,” the company said on October 26, Tuesday evening in a press release.

Melioidosis, commonly known as Whitmore's illness, is caused by bacteria and is difficult to diagnose and potentially lethal infection according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New York Post reported. The CDC is looking into a cluster of four melioidosis illnesses in Georgia, Kansas, Texas, and Minnesota, that recently killed two Americans. The CDC confirmed on Tuesday that the diseases were caused by the air freshener spray or one of its constituents.

Walmart removed the spray from 55 stores

As soon as Walmart became aware of the problem, it removed the spray from shelves in around 55 stores across 18 states. The store, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, claimed it also put a register barrier in place to prevent any further sales of the item. Customers who purchased the spray online on Friday received an email from Walmart informing them of the recall and informing them that they may have purchased the spray since February.

Customers who still have the spray in their homes should cease using it immediately, according to Walmart. They should also double-bag the bottle and store it in a small cardboard box in clean, clear, zip-top resealable bags. The company stated that it is critical that these products be handled carefully and returned to Walmart. Walmart will issue a complete refund and a $20 gift card as compensation for any inconvenience.

Image: walmart.corporate.com