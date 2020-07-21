Zoom Announces Expansion In India With New Center In Bengaluru, To Hire Key Employees

Popular video collaboration platform, Zoom on Monday announced its expansion in India by opening a new technology center in Bengaluru. Headquartered in San Jose, Zoom already has an office in Mumbai which is expected to triple in size. The company has attributed the increase in presence to the increased level of adoption by the users across India as the app witnessed a massive 6700% growth in free user signups by Indians between January to April 2020.

In a press release on Monday, Zoom Communications stated that it chose Bengaluru for its 'exceptional engineering and IT talent.' It added that the company will immediately begin recruiting DevOps engineers, IT, Security, and Business Operations headcount in the area.

“India is a strategically important country for Zoom and we expect to see continued growth and investment here. We are proud to provide our services for free to over 2,300 educational institutions in India during the COVID-19 pandemic and look forward to continuing to work with the people and government of India hand-in-hand,” said Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom. “We plan to hire key employees for the technology centre over the next few years, pulling from India’s highly-educated engineering talent pool. This facility will play a critical role in Zoom’s continued growth,” Yuan added.

“Zoom is focused on providing the best-unified communications experience in the world and we are thrilled to open a technology centre in Bangalore, which will be an innovation hub for our communications platform,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Product and Engineering for Zoom. “The talent in India is truly exceptional and we are looking forward to expanding our DevOps, IT, Security, and Business Operations teams here as we scale our operations,” he added.

