JioMeet Vs Zoom Video Calling Apps: What Are The Similarities And Differences?

Since the beginning of COVID-19 lockdown, work environments have become virtual. Most people are working remotely and instant messaging apps such as WhatsApp as well as video calling apps are saving the day. Reliance Jio has recently launched the JioMeet app. Reliance’s JioMeet app is a video calling platform similar to Zoom. Read on to know which is better in JioMeet VS Zoom.

JioMeet VS Zoom:

JioMeet app is mainly targeted towards enterprises more instead of just regular users. It asks for the company domain and works email address. But, individual users can register by creating a JioMeet ID and also use their mail ids. Users can also use their phones to register.

JioMeet is a HD video conferencing app



JioMeet VS Zoom: Basic free plan

One of the key JioMeet features is that it allows up to 100 participants in the same meeting, which is similar to Zoom. However, the key JioMeet VS Zoom difference is that JioMeet app currently allows 100 participants in on a group video call which can last up to 24 hours with no restrictions whatsoever. Meanwhile, Zoom allows free unlimited one to one meetings, but on Zoom group meetings of three or more people, up to 100 can only last up to 40 minutes. After 40 minutes a new and fresh meeting has to be started. This is where JioMeet app comes into play as it will allow users to attend a continuous meeting for up to 24 hours.

JioMeet VS Zoom: Paid Plans

There are three paid plans for Zoom users. One for small teams, another for small and medium-sized enterprises and lastly for large enterprises. The plans start at $14.99 which is ₹1,120 per month, per host for up to 9 hosts. However, if more hosts are needed than a costlier plan will have to be purchased.

For larger enterprises Zoom allows up to 1,000 participants in one meeting. On the other hand, JioMeet app has not announced its paid plans as of yet. Hence, it is still unclear as to how JioMeet app will accommodate large enterprises. So far it is clear that for free and limited usage JioMeet app is the clear winner in JioMeet VS Zoom. However, for larger and more flexible meetings Zoom is the clear winner.

JioMeet VS Zoom experience

In JioMeet VS Zoom, the user experience of both these apps is pretty similar. JioMeet is available across all platforms such as Androids, iOS, Windows, macOS and etc. JioMeet download can be done from the app store. Users are able to download JioMeet from its official website as well.

As per JioMeet features, users can schedule meetings in advance, create password-protect meetings and create waiting room as well. However, the video quality has been limited to 720p so far. But, users can use third-party camera apps as well. Zoom also provides this feature.

JioMeet VS Zoom: Encryption

So far, Reliance Jio has claimed that all meetings conducted through JioMeet app are encrypted, but the company has not provided any further details of its End-to-End (E2E) encryption. Zoom offers E2E encryption to both its paid as well as free users. To understand this better, it can be said that without E2E encryption making a video call is the same as browsing on an HTTPS website.