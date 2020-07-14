AirtelBlueJeans Is The Latest Video Conferencing App To Compete With JioMeet, Zoom

The telecommunications company, Airtel has recently partnered with Verizon-owned BlueJeans to compete with Jio’s video-conferencing application, JioMeet. The official website of Airtel has released a list highlighting the key features of Airtel BlueJeans. However, there has been no official announcement yet. Airtel BlueJeans will most likely target enterprise customers in its initial phase as compared to Jiomeet, which targets enterprises as well as end customers.

Airtel BlueJeans Features:

According to an official listing, Airtel BlueJeans will initially offer a free trial to users. However, to procure the full version, users will have to register themselves on Airtel’s official website. To register, users will have to enter their credentials, following which Airtel BlueJeans will activate video-conferencing services. However, the activation process will only be initiated after twenty-four hours of registration.

Users can also opt for Blue Jeans’ video-conferencing services without going through Airtel. However, in such a case they might miss out on some great features that will be offered by Airtel BlueJeans. The BlueJeans Meetings app allows users to host 50 participants on video-conferencing. Further, this feature can be accessed in the free trial version of the app. BlueJeans also offers features like unlimited 1v1 meetings and five hours of recording.

It is also alleged that Airtel BlueJeans will provide enterprise-grade security. Further, the video-conferencing app will also offer features like real-time meetings analytics and live meeting controls. According to a media portal, the application will also offer dial-in options starting at 50 paise per call. The app will also offer international dial-in services through its Airtel Audio Bridge integration. This service might have a pay-per-use model.

Airtel BlueJeans is likely to run on personal computers, laptops, and mobile phones. Further, it will be accessible through Web browsers, virtual desktop infrastructures, and room system gears having SIP or H.323 standards. According to the highlights posted on the website, the video-conferencing service will provide an enterprise-grade management console along with insights on meeting performance, network conditions, and user-focused return on investment. Further features like in-meeting analytics, real-time alerts, and live meeting controls will also be offered to users. Airtel will also host data locally to attract local enterprises in the country. Further, the video, audio and content transmission will be enabled using the AES-256 GCM encryption. The meetings will have a two-step authentication process to ensure security.

Competing with video-conferencing apps:

The launch of this application will greatly increase the completion in the video conferencing apps market. As of late, the American communications company Zoom is widely being used by people for video-conferencing. However, several video conferencing apps are being considered as Zoom alternatives such as Microsoft Teams, Google Hangouts, Google Duo and the like.

