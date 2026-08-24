Primary Market Heats Up: 12 IPOs Worth Rs 3,700 Crore Open This Week, Symbiotec Leads The Pack

India's primary market entered its busiest stretch of August on Monday, with 12 public issues worth more than Rs 3,700 crore open for subscription this week, according to Moneycontrol data, as companies rush to tap buoyant investor demand before the month closes out.

Five of the issues, including pharmaceutical firm Symbiotec Pharmalab, logistics company Skyways Air Services and engineering component maker Hy-Tech Engineers, opened for bidding on Monday.

Symbiotec Pharmalab headlines the week

Symbiotec Pharmalab is the largest of the week's offerings. The Indore-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company is seeking to raise Rs 1,757 crore through a combination of a fresh issue worth Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of about Rs 1,607 crore. The issue, priced in a band of Rs 938 to Rs 988 a share, closes on August 27. The company raised roughly Rs 526 crore from anchor investors ahead of the opening. Symbiotec operates across active pharmaceutical ingredients, nutraceuticals and complex injectables, with both domestic and export exposure.

Skyways Air Services banks on freight demand

Skyways Air Services, a more than four-decade-old air freight forwarding and logistics firm, is looking to raise Rs 582.80 crore through a price band of Rs 131 to Rs 138 a share. The issue comprises a fresh component of about Rs 399 crore and an offer for sale of roughly Rs 184 crore, and will also close on August 27, with listing scheduled for September 1. The company reported revenue of close to Rs 2,840 crore and a profit of Rs 63.52 crore for the year ended March 2026. It raised about Rs 175 crore from anchor investors.

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Tempsens Instruments closes its Rs 650-crore issue

Rajasthan-based Tempsens Instruments (India), which describes itself as the country's largest maker of contact and non-contact temperature sensors, closes its Rs 650-crore initial public offering on Monday after opening on August 20. The issue, priced between Rs 285 and Rs 300 a share, includes a fresh issue of Rs 95 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 555 crore. Shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on August 28. Grey market activity has pointed to strong demand for the counter, though such premiums remain unofficial and are not a guarantee of listing gains.

Hy-Tech Engineers and the SME pack

Hy-Tech Engineers, a business-to-business manufacturer serving original equipment makers across six production units, is raising Rs 135.73 crore through a mix of fresh issuance and an offer for sale, with proceeds earmarked for machinery purchases and debt repayment. The company's issue also opened on Monday alongside a clutch of smaller SME offerings that make up the rest of the week's 12-issue lineup.

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Listings to watch this week

Beyond the open issues, Sunshine Pictures and Shankesh Jewellers are scheduled to list their shares on August 25, adding to a packed calendar of debuts that also includes several SME counters through the week.

What investors should track

Market watchers say investors bidding across this week's issues should weigh subscription trends, anchor investor allocations and price-band valuations against each company's revenue and margin profile, rather than relying on unofficial grey market premiums alone. With August emerging as one of the most active IPO months of the year, bankers expect the primary market pipeline to stay full into September.