SpaceX accelerating India operations? Hiring for Starlink throws up a surprise

Elon Musk’s SpaceX, in a first, is hiring engineers from India for its supply chain development. Of the four job postings by the company, three jobs have been linked to Starlink, a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX.

This is Starlink's first technical hiring in India. As of August 23, the company’s careers page highlights the requirement for senior supplier development engineers for injection moulding and RF integration, a supplier development engineer and a global supply manager, with two of the roles going up as recently as Saturday.

The job postings by the company comes at a time when Starlink’s commercial launch in India remains blocked by pending security clearances. The date for the commercial launch of Starlink is yet to be announced.

As per the job requirement for the post of Senior Supplier Development Engineer (Injection Molding), the company career page goes on to list down plans ahead for the company. The carrer page says that the company is making a low latency, broadband internet system to meet the needs of consumers across the globe.

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Starlink will provide fast and reliable internet to populations with little to no connectivity. SpaceX has the same supplier development function for Starlink in Singapore and Hanoi, and of nineteen international openings on its board, four are in Bengaluru.