8th Pay Commission: What Are The Three Salary Hike Scenarios Being Discussed By Govt?

The 8th Central Pay Commission is currently evaluating three different salary hike scenarios as it moves ahead with critical structural discussions to overhaul the pay and pension system for millions of public sector beneficiaries.

The ongoing consultations, led by the newly formed commission panel, focus on adjusting the "fitment factor." This is the core formula used to translate old basic salaries into a completely refreshed pay structure designed to beat long-term inflation.

As employee unions push for maximum adjustments, internal government discussions are weighing financial safety against rising living costs.

Three Salary Hike

Independent data trackers and internal expert groups show that discussions are currently split into three main possibilities.

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The first path is a conservative track that proposes a fitment factor between 1.92x and 2.10x. This scenario would raise the minimum basic salary to around ₹37,800. It stands as a highly likely option because it focuses heavily on economic balance while absorbing merged allowances without draining the government's budget.

The second path is a moderate growth track featuring a multiplier between 2.28x and 2.57x. This would push the opening basic pay to approximately ₹41,000. This is seen as a balanced middle-ground option that closely mirrors the look and scale of the formula jumps used during the implementation of the previous 7th Pay Commission.

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The third and final path is the high-end proposal backed by employee unions, which demands a massive jump to a fitment factor between 2.86x and 3.83x. This ambitious plan would push the minimum basic pay past ₹51,000. However, analysts view this track as highly unlikely to pass because it faces intense resistance from finance officials who fear it will trigger massive state spending.

Fitment Factor

The final fitment factor acts as a direct multiplier. For example, if an employee currently earns a basic pay of ₹22,400, a conservative 1.92x multiplier would lift their base pay to ₹43,008. However, under an optimistic 2.86x scenario favored by worker associations, that same base salary would jump to ₹64,064.

Crucially, employee federations are arguing that the calculation must change how it views family dependencies. Unions want the government to shift its baseline from a 3-member family unit to a 4.2-member unit to reflect reality. This shift alone would automatically push the opening fitment factor proposal to at least 2.10x before adding any additional standard of living adjustments.

Merging Allowances and Resetting DA

A major part of the new system involves merging current allowances. The Dearness Allowance (DA)—which compensates employees for inflation—is projected to hit a specific threshold by the time the commission takes full effect.

Under the proposed rules, this built-in DA will be merged directly into the base salary. Once the 8th Pay Commission pay matrix goes live, the DA percentage will effectively reset to 0%, allowing future cost-of-living adjustments to start fresh on top of the newly elevated basic salary.

Long-Term Budget Strain Concerns

While workers welcome the potential pay bumps, macroeconomic experts warn that moving too far toward the higher-end scenarios could heavily strain government finances.

A steep fitment factor would drastically increase the state's long-term financial commitments under both the National Pension System (NPS) and the newly designed Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).