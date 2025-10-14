Adani, Google to Build India’s Largest AI Data Centre Campus in Visakhapatnam - Details

The project, valued at approximately USD 15 billion over 2026-2030, aims to provide India with advanced AI computing infrastructure and supporting green energy systems.



Investment Scope and Infrastructure

The Google AI hub will include gigawatt-scale data centre operations, a robust subsea cable network, and renewable energy solutions to power AI workloads across India. The project will be executed in collaboration with AdaniConneX and Airtel, strengthening both data centre capacity and digital connectivity in the region.



Sustainability and Energy Initiatives

Both companies have emphasized the project’s sustainable approach. Plans include investment in transmission lines, clean energy generation, and innovative energy storage systems in Andhra Pradesh. These measures are expected to support the data centre’s operations and enhance the resilience of India’s electricity grid.



Economic and Employment Impact

The AI hub and connectivity gateway are projected to drive digital inclusivity and economic growth in Visakhapatnam and beyond. The development is expected to create tens of thousands of jobs in technology, construction, and clean energy sectors, contributing to regional and national economic development.



Statements from Leadership

“The Adani Group is proud to partner with Google on this historic project that will define the future of India’s digital landscape,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. “Visakhapatnam is now set to become a global destination for technology.”



Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, added, “This investment will provide the foundation for growth, enabling businesses, researchers, and creators to scale with AI. Working with Adani, we bring resources closer to communities, offering the performance and security needed to innovate globally.”



About Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship of the Adani Group, has historically focused on emerging infrastructure businesses including ports, energy, and green solutions. Its next-generation strategic investments include data centres, green hydrogen, airport management, and primary industries like copper and petrochemicals, aimed at boosting India’s self-reliance and technological capacity.