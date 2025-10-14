Updated 14 October 2025 at 13:08 IST
Adani, Google to Build India’s Largest AI Data Centre Campus in Visakhapatnam - Details
Adani Enterprises and Google have announced a joint project to develop India’s largest AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam. The USD 15 billion investment over five years will include next-generation AI infrastructure, clean energy solutions, and connectivity enhancements, aiming to boost India’s AI capabilities and generate tens of thousands of jobs.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Adani Enterprises, via its joint venture AdaniConneX, and Google announced plans to develop a large-scale AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
The project, valued at approximately USD 15 billion over 2026-2030, aims to provide India with advanced AI computing infrastructure and supporting green energy systems.
Investment Scope and Infrastructure
The Google AI hub will include gigawatt-scale data centre operations, a robust subsea cable network, and renewable energy solutions to power AI workloads across India. The project will be executed in collaboration with AdaniConneX and Airtel, strengthening both data centre capacity and digital connectivity in the region.
Sustainability and Energy Initiatives
Both companies have emphasized the project’s sustainable approach. Plans include investment in transmission lines, clean energy generation, and innovative energy storage systems in Andhra Pradesh. These measures are expected to support the data centre’s operations and enhance the resilience of India’s electricity grid.
Economic and Employment Impact
The AI hub and connectivity gateway are projected to drive digital inclusivity and economic growth in Visakhapatnam and beyond. The development is expected to create tens of thousands of jobs in technology, construction, and clean energy sectors, contributing to regional and national economic development.
Statements from Leadership
“The Adani Group is proud to partner with Google on this historic project that will define the future of India’s digital landscape,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. “Visakhapatnam is now set to become a global destination for technology.”
Read More - First-Ever Google AI Hub In Visakhapatnam: Pichai
Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, added, “This investment will provide the foundation for growth, enabling businesses, researchers, and creators to scale with AI. Working with Adani, we bring resources closer to communities, offering the performance and security needed to innovate globally.”
About Adani Enterprises
Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship of the Adani Group, has historically focused on emerging infrastructure businesses including ports, energy, and green solutions. Its next-generation strategic investments include data centres, green hydrogen, airport management, and primary industries like copper and petrochemicals, aimed at boosting India’s self-reliance and technological capacity.
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 14 October 2025 at 13:08 IST