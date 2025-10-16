Adani Green Energy Gallery in London Crosses One Million Visitors, Wins Prestigious Design Award

The Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery at London’s Science Museum has crossed a major milestone, welcoming over one million visitors since opening in March 2024. The free gallery, supported by Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), explores how humanity can transition towards a low-carbon, sustainable future through innovation and technology. The milestone comes just weeks after the gallery received the AJ Retrofit and Reuse Award from Architects Journal in September 2025 for its sustainable design and construction practices. Designed by architecture firm Unknown Works, the gallery’s structure itself serves as a model of sustainability. Over 200 repurposed metal shelves from the museum’s former storage facility have been reused for displays, while energy-efficient LED lighting and recyclable aluminium fittings reduce its operational carbon footprint. Spanning three main sections — Future Planet, Future Energy and Our Future — the exhibition takes visitors on a journey through the history and possibilities of clean energy. Interactive digital installations and rare scientific artefacts bring alive the evolution of energy use, from early fossil fuel systems to today’s solar, hydrogen and nuclear innovations. Among the gallery’s standout exhibits are Britain’s first electric taxi, the 1897 Bersey cab, cables from the world’s first public electricity network in London, a massive tidal turbine blade from Orkney, and a five-metre-tall solar mirror used on utility-scale farms. The gallery also showcases a Rolls-Royce small modular nuclear reactor model and a quadrant from Britain’s 1950s nuclear fusion experiment, Zero Energy Thermonuclear Assembly (ZETA).

A centrepiece of the exhibition, Only Breath, is a kinetic sculpture by artists Alexandra Carr and Colin Rennie. Created from recycled materials, the five-metre installation symbolizes the power of nature to inspire technology and innovation.



The gallery’s popularity has made it a hit among both tourists and students — with more than 10,000 schoolchildren visiting as part of educational programmes since its opening.



“We are honoured to witness the Adani Green Energy Gallery inspiring a million minds and sparking conversations about sustainability,” said Sagar Adani, Executive Director of Adani Green Energy. “This milestone reflects our shared commitment to shaping a greener tomorrow and the power of education in driving meaningful change.”



Sir Ian Blatchford, Chief Executive of the Science Museum Group, hailed the achievement as a testament to public enthusiasm for sustainability. “Reaching a million visitors highlights how design, science, and storytelling can come together to ignite curiosity about how we generate and use energy more responsibly,” he said.



Adani Green Energy Ltd, India’s largest renewable energy company with an operating portfolio of over 16.5 GW, is developing the world’s largest renewable energy project — a 30 GW solar and wind complex in Khavda, Gujarat.



As the world accelerates its transition to cleaner energy systems, the Adani Green Energy Gallery continues to serve as an educational beacon — reminding visitors that the future of the planet depends on the imagination, innovation, and collective will of humankind.