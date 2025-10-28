Adani Green’s H1 FY26 Energy Sales Surge 39% YoY, Backed by Strong Financial Performance

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), India’s largest renewable energy developer, reported a robust 39% year-on-year (YoY) increase in energy sales during the first half of FY26, reflecting continued momentum in both capacity expansion and operational efficiency. During the period, AGEL’s total operational capacity rose to 11,754 MW, marking an 18% increase compared to the same period last year. The company’s solar and wind portfolio continues to deliver industry-leading plant load factors (PLFs), supported by enhanced grid integration and improved asset management practices. In H1 FY26, AGEL’s revenue from power supply grew by 37% YoY, underpinned by higher energy generation and capacity addition. Consolidated EBITDA surged 34% YoY to Rs 6,372 crore, driven by strong operational performance and improved cash flows. Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 31% to Rs 2,641 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) advanced 28% to Rs 2,122 crore, underscoring AGEL’s consistent financial discipline and cost optimisation efforts.

The company’s robust results were further supported by its expanding pipeline of renewable projects. As of September 2025, AGEL’s total locked-in capacity stood at 21.7 GW, including under-construction and committed projects. The company reaffirmed its target to reach 50 GW of renewable capacity by 2030, aligning with India’s national clean energy goals.



AGEL continues to strengthen its balance sheet, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio improving to 4.5x in H1 FY26 from 5.3x a year earlier. The firm also reported a 25% increase in cash flow from operations, enhancing its ability to fund growth organically.



“Our strong operational delivery and disciplined capital allocation continue to reinforce our leadership in India’s renewable sector,” said a company spokesperson. “AGEL remains committed to driving India’s energy transition through scalable, sustainable, and profitable growth.”



With India accelerating its shift towards green energy, Adani Green’s performance underscores the growing viability and competitiveness of renewable power as a core driver of the country’s future energy landscape.