Adani Ports Rejigs Top Deck: Gautam Adani Steps Down As Executive Chairman

The board of directors of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited at its meeting held on August 5, 2025 approved the re-designation of Gautam S. Adani from Executive Chairman to Non-Executive Chairman with effect from August 5, 2025 and consequently he would ceased to be key managerial personnel of the company, as per the exchange filing.

On the other hand, approval was offered for appointment of Manish Kejriwal as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) of the company for an initial term of 3 years from August 5, 2025. This is subject to approval of the shareholders to be obtained within three months hereof, it said.

The board of directors of Adani Ports also approved the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Adani Ports reported a net profit of Rs 3,315 crore for Q1 FY26 higher by 6 per cent as against Rs 3,113 crore registered in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations surged 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 9,126.14 crore.

In Q1 FY26, profit after tax (PAT) was 7 per cent higher at Rs 3,311 crore, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 13 per cent to Rs 5,495 crore.

Meanwhile, the company's Hafia Port, Israel reported solid Q1 FY26 report.