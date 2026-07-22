Adani Power Q1 Net Profit Jumps 47% to ₹4,867 Crore; Board Approves ₹15,000 Crore QIP Fundraise

Indian power generation major Adani Power Limited reported a 47.2% surge in consolidated net profit for the June quarter of FY27, benefiting from expanded operations and sustained domestic power demand.

The company's Board of Directors also greenlit a fresh capital-raising drive of up to ₹15,000 crore via a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) and increased its debt ceiling to ₹1,00,000 crore to fund future expansion.

Strong Revenue Growth

Adani Power posted a consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) of ₹4,866.60 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, up from ₹3,305.13 crore recorded during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Total income for the quarter rose 32.6% year-on-year to ₹19,322.30 crore, compared with ₹14,573.70 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations contributed ₹18,901.89 crore, reflecting a 33.9% increase over the ₹14,109.15 crore registered in the year-ago period.

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Total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹13,021.81 crore, up from ₹10,369.39 crore in Q1 FY26, largely driven by higher fuel costs of ₹9,512.70 crore.

Board Approves ₹15,000 Crore QIP Capital Raise

Alongside the financial results, the company's board approved a proposal to raise funds up to ₹15,000 crore, or an equivalent amount. The capital raise will be executed through the issuance of equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each or other eligible securities in one or more tranches via a QIP or other permissible modes.

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To facilitate the capital injection and support future project execution, the board also approved an increase in the company’s borrowing limits under Section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013. The borrowing limit has been enhanced from ₹75,000 crore to ₹1,00,000 crore, over and above the company’s paid-up share capital, free reserves, and share premium.

The board has convened an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of shareholders on Friday, August 14, 2026, via video conferencing to seek approval for these measures.

Asset Expansion

The quarterly performance follows active inorganic expansion by the utility giant. During the quarter, Adani Power executed key agreements under the insolvency resolution framework of Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL). On May 20, 2026, the company entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 24% stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited (JPVL) for ₹2,993 crore, alongside a business transfer agreement to acquire JAL’s 180 MW thermal power plant in Churk for ₹1,200 crore.