Air India CEO Tewolde Gebremariam Gets Security Clearance, To Take Charge Thursday

New Delhi: Air India’s incoming Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Tewolde Gebremariam has received the required security clearance and is expected to formally take charge of the Tata Group-owned airline on Thursday, September 30, according to sources. An Air India spokesperson also confirmed that Gebremariam has received the clearance.

The development clears the way for Gebremariam to formally assume the top leadership position at Air India as the airline moves ahead with its expansion and transformation plans. His appointment was announced by the airline’s board on August 5 following a global search for a new chief executive.

Gebremariam To Replace Campbell Wilson

An Ethiopian national, Gebremariam will replace New Zealander Campbell Wilson as Air India’s CEO and MD. He will become the second foreign CEO and MD to head the airline.

Wilson had announced his decision to step down in April 2026. Gebremariam is taking charge as Air India pursues an ambitious expansion strategy while facing external challenges affecting the aviation sector.

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The new CEO brings extensive experience from Ethiopian Airlines, where he served for more than three decades, including 11 years as group chief executive. He was also a senior strategic adviser to Delta Air Lines until recently.

Cost Discipline, Profitability Among Key Priorities

Ahead of formally taking charge, Gebremariam addressed Air India employees during a town hall on September 28. He said cost discipline must become part of the airline’s culture and identified sustainable profitability, safety and operational reliability as key priorities.

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Gebremariam also indicated that Air India would focus on improving both revenue and cost performance as it enters the next phase of its transformation. Revenue enhancement opportunities include its international network, commercial activities and cargo business.

He has also proposed programmes to reward employees whose ideas generate measurable cost savings and improve operational efficiency.

Focus On Safety And Operational Reliability

Safety and operational reliability are also expected to remain central to Gebremariam’s approach. During his town hall, he called for a stronger safety-reporting culture and encouraged employees to raise concerns and report issues that could affect operational safety.

Gebremariam has said Air India needs to pursue growth in a disciplined manner while ensuring that its people, fleet and network are prepared to support expansion. He also stressed that growth needs to be profitable and sustainable.

His appointment comes as Air India continues its broader transformation under Tata Group ownership, including fleet expansion, network development and integration of the group’s airline operations.