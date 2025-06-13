Air India Plane Crash: Boeing CEO Skips Paris Airshow, GE Delays Investor Meet

After the Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (VT-ANB), crashed in Ahmedabad, GE Aerospace and Boeing BA scaled down their public engagement activities with GE postponing its investor day, and Boeing's CEO cancelling his trip to the Paris Airshow next week, according to a Reuters report.

Air India confirmed that 241 people onboard the ill-fated flight enroute to London Gatwick Airport (LGW) crashed a few moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12. Authorities have dubbed it as the world’s worst aviation disaster in a decade.

Aviation Majors Boeing, GE Alter Plans After Air India Plane Crash

Reportedly, in a message to staff, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg informed on Thursday that he and Boeing Commercial Airplanes boss Stephanie Pope had cancelled plans to attend the Paris Airshow “so we can be with our team and focus on our customer and the investigation,” citing a Reuters report.

The air show, which runs from June 16 to June 20 at Le Bourget, is the global aviation industry’s largest trade show, where many aircraft orders are typically placed by airlines.

Aircraft engine-maker GE Aerospace, whose engines were in the Boeing 787 plane, had planned an investor day on June 17 coinciding with the show.

The company said on Thursday the briefing had been cancelled, and it would put a team together to go to India and analyse data from the crashed airplane.

“GE Aerospace’s senior leadership is focused on supporting our customers and the investigation,” the company informed, citing a Reuters report.

GE said it planned to give a financial update later this month.

The decisions by Boeing and GE come as delegates said the crash is casting a somber mood over the Paris Airshow.

One delegate said the show would go on and business would continue but with fewer of the high-profile press conferences and in-person announcements associated with the industry’s biggest commercial showcase.