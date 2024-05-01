Ambuja Cements delivers lifetime highest annualised PAT

Advertisement

Adani Group Earnings: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building materials flagship of the diversified Adani Group, on Wednesday announced a record-setting standalone and consolidated financial results for Q4 and full year ended March 31, 2024. This strong performance is driven by improved KPIs in all operational parameters, said a statement.

Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director & CEO, Ambuja Cements, said, “Our impressive financial performance during the year is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of our business model. It mirrors the Indian economy, which has emerged as a bright spot amidst a challenging global economic scenario,”

“We remain steadfast in delivering long-term value and sustainable growth as we soar towards doubling capacities, investment in efficiency improvement, green power, assured supplies of raw-material and fuel,” he added. “We continue to play a vital role in the nation’s growth story. Our growth blueprint implemented in the previous year towards capacity-building through organic and inorganic way, operational efficiency, and decarbonisation measures are yielding excellent results. Cost optimisation remains a core part of our strategy,” the Whole Time Director & CEO, Ambuja Cements Kapur added.

Volumes, CAPEX

“KPIs like volumes, efficiencies, cost and capex have shown healthy improvements reinforcing Ambuja’s cost leadership,” Kapur added. “Volume expansion along with improved operational parameters have resulted in growth in all business performances i.e profitability, cash and cash equivalent and net worth,” the statement added. As per the Adani Group statement, in context of the ongoing capex and growth plans of the company, the Board of Directors have recommended a dividend on equity shares at Rs 2 per share, which is consistent with last year on annualised basis.

“With Green power projects on track, power cost will be optimised with 60 per cent sourced from green power, EBITDA maximisation and reduction in CO2 footprint. Green cement @ >80 per cent of product mix, exemplifying commitment to eco-friendly practices & CO2 footprint minimisation. Net zero emissions by 2050, with near-term targets validated by SBTi

Ambuja and ACC created societal values for >4.6 million people by contributing to fields like healthcare, education, employment, and sustainable livelihoods.

Achieved 11x water positivity for Ambuja Cement, establishing leadership in water governance. Reached an impressive 8x plastic negativity for Ambuja Cement through co-processing of plastic waste in cement kiln. Pledged to plant 8.3 million trees by 2030, in line with Adani Group's ambitious plan to plant 100 million trees. Ambuja and ACC put together used more than 21 million tonnes of waste derived resources in FY 24 embracing circular economy.

The Company launched its brand film, ‘Mazbooti Ki Misaal’, championing its rich legacy of ‘Giant Strength’ which was amplified digitally through Connected TVs. Advertisements were strategically streamed across 1,300+ screens and aired during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, along with thematic campaigns being rolled out at premium locations.

Company collaborated and partnered with the Gujarat Giants team as one of the title sponsors of Ultimate Kho-Kho League.

Launched its consumer-centric website Ambuja Help, www.ambujahelp.in, helping IHBs with step-by-step guide & resources, creating seamless experience.

The cement industry’s outlook remains positive driven by pre-election spending, ongoing government emphasis on infrastructure development, and sustained real estate activity. Adani Cement will have advantage of accelerated growth, cost leadership, synergy with group businesses which will help to sustain market leadership. Ranked among ‘India’s Most Trusted Cement Brands’ in the Brand Trust Report, 2024 by TRA Research, winning the accolade for the third consecutive year. Won Gold and Silver Awards for water positivity and waste co-processing, respectively, at the SKOCH Awards 2024. Overall 11x water positive and negative 8x Plastic.