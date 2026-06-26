Apple Shares Tank 6%, Records Worst Day In A Year After MacBook, iPad Price Hikes

Apple Share Price: The shares of tech giant Apple plunged sharply after the Tim Cook led company raised the prices of all MacBooks, iPads, Vision Pro, and its home devices due to rising costs of memory chips.

Apple stock price closed 6.15% lower at $275.15 apiece on the Nasdaq. During the session, the stock dropped as much as 6.59% to an intraday low of $273.75 per share, posting its biggest intraday drop since April 10, 2025.

In the extended trading hours, Apple stock price rose 0.41% to $276.29 apiece.

The company raised the prices of MacBook, iPad tablets and other products on the back of surging memory and storage costs sparked by the rise of artificial intelligence (AI).

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The starting price of the MacBook Neo has been raised to $699 from $599, while the 13-inch MacBook Air has been increased to $1,299 from $1,099.

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The prices of iMac desktop has surged to $1,499 from $1,299, while the Mac Studio desktop price has been hiked to $2,499 from $1,999.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro now costs $1,999 as against earlier $1,699, while the 16-inch model is now priced from $2,999, up from $2,499.

The Apple TV streaming device price surged by $70 to $200. Earlier, it was priced at $130.

The price hikes, which went live on its online retail store Thursday, are in effect globally.

However, Apple did not increase prices of Apple Watch, iPhone or AirPods prices, but hinted there may be more price adjustments to additional products in the future. iPhone is the company’s main source of revenue.

Meanwhile, the US stock market ended mixed on Thursday, as losses in Big Tech shares dragged Nasdaq lower.