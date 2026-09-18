Arc Enters Gaming Handheld Market With X1, Built On Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 Platform

Gaming hardware company ARC on Thursday announced its first gaming handheld device, the X1, along with its full technical specifications.

The device runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 Gaming Platform, built on a 4-nanometre process with a Kryo 8-core CPU and Adreno A22 GPU. It has 8GB of LPDDR5X memory and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSDXC card.

The X1 features a 7-inch Full HD LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness, covered by Gorilla Glass 3. The company said the device was developed over roughly 16 months with input from an early community of gamers.

For controls, the handheld uses zero-drift TMR analog sticks, Hall-effect analog triggers with mechanical locks, and two programmable rear buttons. It includes dual linear resonant actuator (LRA) motors for haptic feedback, an alternative to the more common eccentric rotating mass motors used in most controllers.

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The device runs OwlOS, a gaming-focused operating system built by ARC on the Android Open Source Project. The company said the software was designed around controller input rather than adapted from a standard mobile interface, and supports native Android gaming, cloud gaming, and per-game performance and control profiles.

The X1 has a 9,300mAh battery with 27W USB Power Delivery fast charging, and the company estimates more than eight hours of battery life in its lowest-power mode, though actual usage will vary by game and settings.

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Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 and USB-C with USB 3.1 and video output support. The device weighs between 450 and 500 grams.

ARC said the battery and joystick modules are replaceable, and the device uses a modular internal design intended to support repairs.

The company will open early access sales on October 2 at Rs 29,500 for members of its waitlist community, before moving to a regular retail price of Rs 33,500.