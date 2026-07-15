Ather Energy Stock Skyrockets 9% After Hero MotoCorp Approves Rs 1k Cr Investment

Ather Energy Share Price: The shares of EV major Ather Energy surged over 9% to hit a 52-week-high on Wednesday, July 15, after Hero MotoCorp announced an investment of upto R 1,000 crore in the company.

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer's stock price rose as much as 9.74% to a 52-week high of Rs 1,318.90 apiece on the NSE.

The sharp rally followed Hero MotoCorp’s announcement that its Committee of Directors, at a meeting held on July 14, approved an additional investment of up to Rs 1,000 crore in Ather Energy, which is an existing associate company involved in the design, manufacture, sale and servicing of electric two-wheelers.

“The transaction entails subscription to equity shares or other eligible securities representing equity shares or convertible into or exchangeable for equity shares (including compulsorily convertible preference shares, warrants etc.) (Securities) of Ather proposed to be issued by it on a preferential allotment basis,” Hero MotoCorp noted in a bourse filing on July 14.

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This subscription of Securities is subject to the receipt of necessary approvals, including from the Board of Directors and Shareholders of Ather Energy Limited, as per the exchange filing

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As of June 30, 2026, Hero MotoCorp holds 29.48% stake in Ather Energy. The post-transaction stake will depend on the pricing and structure of the proposed preferential issue and further issuance of securities as may be approved by the Board of Ather.

The transaction is targeted to be complete within 15 days of the final approval.

In the quarter ending March 31, 2026, Ather Energy posted a turnover of Rs 3671.76 crore for the financial year as compared to Rs 2,255 crore in the previous year.