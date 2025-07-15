Borrow Cheaper Now! Indian Overseas Bank Cuts MCLR by 10 Basis Points Across Tenures

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has announced a reduction of 10 basis points in its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) across all loan tenures, effective July 15, 2025. The move is designed to make borrowing more affordable for its retail and corporate customers at a time when competition among banks to offer cheaper credit is intensifying.



The decision was taken by the bank’s Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) in its meeting on July 14. This latest reduction comes close on the heels of the bank’s earlier move to cut its Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) by 50 basis points—from 8.85% to 8.35%—effective June 12.



Revised MCLR Rates Effective July 15

Under the new structure, the overnight MCLR has been cut from 8.25% to 8.15%. The one-month MCLR drops to 8.40% from 8.50%, while the three-month MCLR is revised to 8.55% from 8.65%. The six-month MCLR now stands at 8.80% instead of 8.90%. The crucial one-year MCLR—widely used as a benchmark for consumer and corporate loans—has been brought down from 9.10% to 9.00%.



The bank’s move is expected to reduce borrowing costs for new loans and existing loans with floating rates tied to MCLR, offering relief to customers in an otherwise challenging interest-rate environment. It also signals the bank’s intent to stay competitive amid broader market trends toward easing credit costs.

