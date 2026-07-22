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BPCL Q1 Result: State-Led OMC Reports Rs 3,962 Cr Net Loss - Here's Why

The Mumbai-headquartered state-led oil marketing company (OMC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), has posted a Q1 net loss of Rs 3,962 crore.

Nitin Waghela
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BPCL Q1 Result
BPCL Q1 Result | Image: Freepik

BPCL Q1 Result: The Mumbai-headquartered state-led oil marketing company (OMC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), has posted a Q1 net loss of Rs 3,962 crore as compared to a net profit of Rs 6,123.93 crore in the same period last year.

This comes in the backdrop of the company facing a volatile quarter, which weighed in on its refining margins, and domestic demand.

It was further impacted by the ongoing US-Iran war, which gas triggered a hike in global crude oil prices, freight, and insurance costs. Further, the OMCd decided to not pass on the cost to consumers for nearly three months via hike in fuel prices, including LPG. 

Also Read: Nestlé India Net Profit Surges 48% To ₹975 Crore On Strong Q1 FY27 Sales

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This comes in the backdrop of the company facing a volatile quarter, which weighed in on its refining margins, and domestic demand.

It was further impacted by the ongoing US-Iran war, which gas triggered a hike in global crude oil prices, freight, and insurance costs. Further, the OMCd decided to not pass on the cost to consumers for nearly three months via hike in fuel prices, including LPG.

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This OMC stock dipped 2% in trade on Wednesday as a direct result of its Q1 numbers, and rising global crude prices. Meanwhile, Nifty ended 0.79% lower and Sensex closed 0.91% lower. 
 

Published By:
 Nitin Waghela
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