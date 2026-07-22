BPCL Q1 Result: State-Led OMC Reports Rs 3,962 Cr Net Loss - Here's Why

BPCL Q1 Result: The Mumbai-headquartered state-led oil marketing company (OMC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), has posted a Q1 net loss of Rs 3,962 crore as compared to a net profit of Rs 6,123.93 crore in the same period last year.

This comes in the backdrop of the company facing a volatile quarter, which weighed in on its refining margins, and domestic demand.

It was further impacted by the ongoing US-Iran war, which gas triggered a hike in global crude oil prices, freight, and insurance costs. Further, the OMCd decided to not pass on the cost to consumers for nearly three months via hike in fuel prices, including LPG.

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This comes in the backdrop of the company facing a volatile quarter, which weighed in on its refining margins, and domestic demand.

It was further impacted by the ongoing US-Iran war, which gas triggered a hike in global crude oil prices, freight, and insurance costs. Further, the OMCd decided to not pass on the cost to consumers for nearly three months via hike in fuel prices, including LPG.

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