Hindustan Zinc’s ₹80,000-crore growth programme will nearly double its refined metal capacity to 2 MTPA, creating an opportunity to deepen Rajasthan’s industrial ecosystem while strengthening the domestic metals supply chains that underpin India’s infrastructure and manufacturing growth.

India’s growth ambitions depend on more than building roads, railways, housing and factories. They also depend on reliable access to the materials that make these assets possible. Zinc, lead and silver serve a range of applications, from galvanised steel used in infrastructure and construction to products and components for manufacturing, electronics and energy systems.

The scale of planned development makes domestic metals capacity an important part of the national growth conversation. The Ministry of Steel projects finished steel consumption to rise from 162.3 million tonnes in FY 2025–26 to 237.3 million tonnes by FY 2030–31, with construction and infrastructure among the largest demand segments. Zinc’s role in galvanising steel connects its availability to the durability of structures and equipment across these sectors.

Against this backdrop, Hindustan Zinc’s ₹80,000-crore growth programme represents a significant addition to India’s metals capacity. Approved under the HZL 2.0 Growth Programme, it aims to nearly double refined metal capacity from 1.1 million tonnes per annum to 2.0 million tonnes over the next three to five years, with the expanded zinc capacity capable of catering to around 15% of global zinc demand. The programme includes mine and mill expansion, new zinc and lead smelters, a silver refinery and associated infrastructure, creating an integrated pathway from ore production to refined metal. The announced investment includes the previously approved Debari smelter and related exploration and infrastructure.

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While the expansion will deepen Rajasthan’s mining and manufacturing ecosystem, its significance extends beyond the state. Additional domestic capacity in metals used across infrastructure, construction and industry can support India’s wider economic growth and strengthen supply chains serving businesses across the country.

Capacity Can Create Opportunity Across the Value Chain

A major expansion is often discussed in terms of the additional tonnes it can produce. But capacity also matters because of the industrial activity it can support around it.

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Mining and processing projects require equipment, engineering, construction, transport, digital systems, maintenance, testing and safety services. As projects move from construction to operations, they create demand for skilled workers and businesses able to meet the standards of large industrial customers. Over time, this can help build a wider base of suppliers and capabilities.

For India, the opportunity is to connect new production with a more resilient domestic ecosystem. That means strengthening not only extraction, but also processing, refining, logistics, skills and technology. A stronger domestic base can help manufacturers plan with greater confidence and create more ways for Indian businesses to participate in industrial growth.

This is also a long-term consideration for investors. Multi-year programmes of this scale can signal confidence in future demand and create visibility across connected sectors, including engineering, equipment and logistics. Their wider value will depend on disciplined execution, sound capital allocation and the ability to convert planned capacity into reliable production.

Connecting Investment With Industrial Capability

The economic benefits of investment will depend in part on how effectively businesses and institutions prepare to participate. Companies can make procurement needs clearer, explain supplier qualification requirements and create development opportunities for capable local firms. Training institutions can align courses with industry needs in mining, metallurgy, automation, maintenance and safety. Industry associations and public agencies can help smaller enterprises access certification, finance and market connections.

These steps can help businesses move into more specialised work and serve multiple customers over time. For Rajasthan, this means a chance to develop local suppliers and talent alongside new industrial capacity. For India, stronger supplier networks can support manufacturing competitiveness and improve the resilience of domestic supply chains.

The approach also reflects a wider national need to build connected value chains. NITI Aayog has highlighted the importance of investment across the minerals value chain and strengthening domestic processing capabilities. The specific challenges vary by mineral, but the broader principle is consistent: production, processing and downstream demand must develop together for supply chains to become more resilient.

Responsible Production Supports Lasting Growth

Capacity growth must be matched by responsible operations. Efficient resource use, environmental management, worker safety and transparent engagement with communities are essential to the durability of industrial projects. These priorities influence operational performance and the confidence of people and institutions connected to development.

For companies, responsible practices are part of building reliable operations. For suppliers, meeting safety and environmental standards can become a requirement for participating in major projects. For communities, transparent engagement helps make the effects of development clearer and more accountable.

A Shared Opportunity for Rajasthan and India

India’s demand for metals will be shaped by infrastructure, manufacturing and expanding industrial activity. Investments that add domestic capacity can help meet this demand while creating opportunities to deepen supplier networks, develop skills and strengthen the manufacturing base.

The expansion can contribute at two connected levels: by supporting industrial activity and business opportunities in Rajasthan, and by adding capacity to supply sectors that drive growth across India. Its success will be measured not only by the capacity created, but also by whether the investment supports dependable supply, enables businesses to grow around it and builds industrial capabilities for the long term.

By Mr. Amit Bhagat - lawyer and seasoned tax professional, formerly a Partner – Indirect Taxes at PwC India and Senior Director at EY India.