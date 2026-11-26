Scale alone no longer suffices to generate attraction for an urban center. As urbanization intensifies pressure on infrastructure, natural resources, and the environment, adaptability, living quality, and governance efficiency emerge as increasingly critical metrics. Against this backdrop, Vinhomes pursues its ESG++ model across new megacities, aiming to convert sustainable development requirements into values verifiable over time.

When Quality of Life Defines the Benchmark of Future Cities

According to World Bank figures, as of 2026, approximately 4.7 billion people, representing 58% of the global population, reside in urban areas, a proportion projected to surpass 70% by 2050. Notably, the next wave of urbanization will extend beyond primary megacities to unfold rapidly across smaller-scale urban centers. That shift presents a challenge extending far past physical land expansion, requiring infrastructure organization, public services, and living spaces capable of supporting multi-decade growth.

The 2026 United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 11 report reveals that between 2020 and 2025, only about 17% of urban land was allocated to streets and public open spaces, falling well short of the recommended 30% to 45% threshold.

Meanwhile, the IMD Smart City Index 2026, evaluating resident perceptions across 148 cities, observes that top-performing municipalities consistently receive strong marks for governance, transparency, and actual service quality, expanding beyond mere technological integration. Though assessing different dimensions, both reports underscore the necessity of anchoring operational performance and resident experience at the center of master planning.

Advertisement

Aligning with these global trends, Vinhomes selects ESG++ as the guiding framework for several new megacities. Beyond traditional Environment, Social, and Governance pillars, this model incorporates Regeneration and Climate Resilience.

Developed natively by the enterprise as a corporate methodology rather than an external independent ESG++ certification, its primary focus lies in linking urban development with resource efficiency, ecosystem preservation, and enduring adaptability over time.

Advertisement

Vinhomes Green Paradise in Ho Chi Minh City and Vinhomes Global Gate Ha Long in Quang Ninh illustrate this strategic orientation across distinct settings. One project addresses coastal urban expansion adjacent to the Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve, while the other connects bay landscapes with residential living, tourism, and broader economic activities.

Geographic variance demonstrates that sustainability principles require tailored execution based on localized conditions instead of relying on a standardized formula.

From Nature-Aligned Design to Execution Capability

A sustainable development vision gains true relevance only when paired with execution capability and performance benchmarks. For megacities requiring years to take shape, financial capital, infrastructure timeline execution, and operational management capacity function as essential prerequisites. Environmental quality and actual resident experience once operational provide the vital baseline for assessing enduring outcomes.

In the first nine months of 2026, according to earnings disclosures dated October 30, Vinhomes recorded consolidated net revenue of 202,586 billion VND, up 302% year on year, with net profit after tax reaching 75,059 billion VND, surging 390%.

Contracted sales reached 219.6 trillion VND, while total assets as of September 30, 2026, crossed 1.33 quadrillion VND. These metrics highlight operational scale and capital allocation for project development, though they remain distinct from evaluating real-world environmental, social, and governance results.

In Can Gio, Vinhomes Green Paradise spans approximately 2,870 hectares adjacent to the UNESCO-recognized Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve. According to published plans, upon full operation, the project targets 100% clean power from renewable energy sources and 100% zero-net-emission internal transport fleets.

These targets represent forward-looking commitments, with actual effectiveness depending on technology deployment, monitoring systems, and ecosystem preservation outcomes across the development cycle.

A notable milestone toward international standards came in August 2026 when Green Paradise received the WCCD Interim Custom ISO 37122 Smart City Certification. This provisional award under a customized indicator matrix evaluates design, master planning, and strategic direction for new urban projects, functioning as an interim baseline prior to full operational certification.

Enduring value will depend on maintaining data integrity, measuring progress, and meeting performance metrics as the city transitions into active operation.

In Northern Vietnam, Vinhomes Global Gate Ha Long covers approximately 6,220 hectares, allocating over 2,500 hectares to green cover, water bodies, and coastal mangroves according to project introduction documents. Combining ecological spaces with residential, commercial, service, and tourism functions requires large-scale infrastructure coordination. Planning metrics reflect strategic direction, while actual environmental and living quality impacts await verification throughout project execution.

On the social dimension, Vinhomes continues expanding its residential portfolio with Happy Home developments in Hung Yen and Hai Phong. The Ba Diem social housing project in Ho Chi Minh City secured investment policy approval in October 2026, alongside the groundbreaking of the 600-hectare Binh Minh Tam Hung multi-purpose township in August 2026. While these developments remain distinct from ESG++ positioning, product diversification and housing accessibility constitute vital components of inclusive urban growth.

Transit connectivity represents another prerequisite preventing new townships from turning into isolated enclaves. On October 15, 2026, the Vinhomes SGC consortium signed a turnkey contract to execute five Hanoi metro lines involving an estimated total investment of 900,000 billion VND, excluding site clearance costs.

According to company disclosures, construction and land acquisition for the Hanoi Quang Ninh high-speed rail line and the Ben Thanh Can Gio connection are advancing rapidly. Connectivity benefits for each township will depend on execution progress and synchronized operational integration across transit lines.

These examples demonstrate that master planning, financial resources, and technology establish the baseline for a modern urban model; however, the true test lies in converting commitments into measurable results. Key indicators include emission levels, resource efficiency, public space quality, service accessibility, and surrounding ecosystem impacts. These requirements apply broadly across all developments pursuing sustainable positioning rather than Vinhomes alone.