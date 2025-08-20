Check transactions Charges For SBI, HDFC Bank, PNB, Canara Bank from August 2025

From August 2025, customers of four major banks—State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Canara Bank—will face revised charges on Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions. The changes, applicable across both online and branch transfers, are expected to affect millions of account holders who use IMPS for quick and reliable fund transfers.

SBI: Nominal fees after years of free transfers

SBI will begin levying charges on IMPS transfers above Rs 25,000 from August 15. Customers sending between Rs 25,001 and Rs 1 lakh will pay Rs 2 plus GST, while transfers from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh will attract Rs 6 plus GST. Larger payments up to Rs 5 lakh will be charged Rs 10 plus GST. These categories were earlier free of cost.

HDFC Bank: Concessions for seniors and premium users

HDFC Bank’s revised structure, effective August 1, introduces slabs with lower charges for senior citizens. Transfers up to Rs 1,000 now cost Rs 2.50 for regular customers and Rs 2.25 for seniors. For Rs 1,000–1 lakh, the charges are Rs 5 and Rs 4.50 respectively. Transfers above Rs 1 lakh cost Rs 15 for regular users and Rs 13.50 for seniors. Premium account holders under Speciale Gold and Platinum remain exempt.

PNB: Push for digital adoption

PNB has kept transfers up to Rs 1,000 free. For Rs 1,001–1 lakh, online transactions cost Rs 5 plus GST, compared to Rs 6 at branches. Transfers above Rs 1 lakh attract Rs 10 plus GST online and Rs 12 plus GST at the branch counter.

Canara Bank: Stepwise slabs