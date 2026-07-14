India Receives Revised Bids From Fairfax Financial and Emirates NBD For IDBI Bank Stake Sale: Report
(Corrects paragraph 1 to drop inaccurate reference to bids by consortiums led by Fairfax Financial and Emirates NBD) July 14 (Reuters) - India has received revised financial bids from Canada's Fairfax
- Republic Business
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India has received revised financial bids from Canada's Fairfax Financial and Dubai's Emirates NBD for the sale of a majority stake in IDBI Bank and the process is likely to be completed within a month, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.
Shares of IDBI Bank were trading 2.8% higher at 86.38 rupees as of 10:06 a.m. IST.