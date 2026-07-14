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HCL Tech Shares Plummet 3% After 20.3% Surge In Profit After Tax

The shares of HCL Technologies fell as much as 3.16% even after beating Q1FY27 result estimates.

Nitin Waghela
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HCL Tech Share Price
HCL Tech Share Price | Image: Freepix

HCL Tech Share Price: The shares of HCL Technologies fell as much as 3.16% even after beating Q1FY27 result estimates with a  20.3% year-on-year (YoY) profit after tax (PAT) growth to Rs 4,624 crore.

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The IT services major also reported a 13.9% revenue growth to Rs 34,579 crore, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin at 16.86%, dollar revenue up 2.96%, whilst having announced an interim dividend of Rs 12/share.
 

Published By:
 Nitin Waghela
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