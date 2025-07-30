‘Could Have Been Worse': Trade Expert Biswajit Dhar Responds to Trump's 25% Tariff on Indian Products

India could have fared a lot worse if it had given in to US pressure to open up its agriculture and dairy industries — so the 25% tariff isn't unexpected, according to renowned US trade expert Biswajit Dhar, who responded to former US President Donald Trump's announcement that new tariffs would be imposed on Indian products.

"These tariffs are not unexpected," Dhar stated. "India sensibly shielded its agricultural and dairy markets from American access. Had we caved, the harm would have been much worse."

The statement followed Trump's recent post on his social media site, Truth Social, where he accused India of having some of the world's highest tariffs and of having "strenuous and obnoxious" non-monetary trade barriers.

“Remember, India is a great friend of ours, but we've actually done relatively little business with them over the years because their tariffs have been, are, and always will be TOO HIGH. They buy a tremendous amount of their military equipment from Russia and are the largest buyer of energy from Russia, with China second," Trump wrote, imposing a 25% tariff along with a penalty on India from August 1.