Defence PSU Stock Surges Above 2% Amid Weak Market & Israel-Iran Conflict

Amid a weak market sentiment infused by the heightened state of conflict between Israel and Iran especially after the U.S intervention, defence public sector undertaking (PSU) Bharat Electronics (BEL) hit fresh high of Rs 418.15 apiece, rising 2.52 per cent on the BSE index. The company raised also gained basis its order update, thereby commanding a strong order position, and healthy business outlook.

In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.80 per cent at 81,735.90.

Bharat Electronics shares have bounced 65 per cent from their three-month low level of Rs 252.25, which occurred on April 7, 2025. So far in the calendar year 2025, this PSU defence stock has outperformed the market by surging 41 per cent as compared to a 4 per cent surge in the BSE Sensex bourse.

BEL Becomes Rs 3 Trillion Market Cap Member

After the gains in early trade on June 23, 2025, Bharat Electronics Ltd is part of the group of firms boasting of a market cap of above RS 3 trillion, according to official BSE data.

BEL's market cap hit the Rs 3.03 trillion mark today and was at 25th position in the overall market cap ranking of the BSE listed companies.

BEL and Tata Group-owned Trent were included in the 30-stock BSE Sensex index with effect from today, replacing IndusInd Bank and Nestle India, as per the latest rebalancing announced by Asia Index Pvt Ltd, a BSE Ltd subsidiary. BEL is likely to see similar inflows, with about 275 million projected, or 3.1 times its average daily volume (ADV).



BEL's June 2025 Orders

Till date in June 2025, Bharat Electronics Ltd. has attained three orders tallying upto Rs 3,445 crore.



On Friday, June 20, 2025, BEL announced that the company has secured additional orders worth Rs 585 crore. Major orders received include fire control and sighting system for missiles, communication equipment, jammers, spares, services etc.