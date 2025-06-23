Defence PSU Stock Surges Above 2% Amid Weak Market & Israel-Iran Conflict

Updated 23 June 2025 at 11:22 IST
Amid a weak market sentiment infused by the heightened state of conflict between Israel and Iran especially after the U.S intervention, defence public sector undertaking (PSU) Bharat Electronics (BEL) hit fresh high of Rs 418.15 apiece, rising 2.52 per cent on the BSE index. The company raised also gained basis its order update, thereby commanding a strong order position, and healthy business outlook.
In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.80 per cent at 81,735.90.
Bharat Electronics shares have bounced 65 per cent from their three-month low level of Rs 252.25, which occurred on April 7, 2025. So far in the calendar year 2025, this PSU defence stock has outperformed the market by surging 41 per cent as compared to a 4 per cent surge in the BSE Sensex bourse.
After the gains in early trade on June 23, 2025, Bharat Electronics Ltd is part of the group of firms boasting of a market cap of above RS 3 trillion, according to official BSE data.
BEL's market cap hit the Rs 3.03 trillion mark today and was at 25th position in the overall market cap ranking of the BSE listed companies.
BEL and Tata Group-owned Trent were included in the 30-stock BSE Sensex index with effect from today, replacing IndusInd Bank and Nestle India, as per the latest rebalancing announced by Asia Index Pvt Ltd, a BSE Ltd subsidiary. BEL is likely to see similar inflows, with about 275 million projected, or 3.1 times its average daily volume (ADV).
Till date in June 2025, Bharat Electronics Ltd. has attained three orders tallying upto Rs 3,445 crore.
On Friday, June 20, 2025, BEL announced that the company has secured additional orders worth Rs 585 crore. Major orders received include fire control and sighting system for missiles, communication equipment, jammers, spares, services etc.
On June 5, BEL said that the company has received orders from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL), Mumbai and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata totally valued at ₹2,323 crore (excluding taxes) for supply of base and depot spares for the missile systems on Indian Naval ships.
On June 4, BEL said it has secured additional orders worth Rs 537 crore since the last disclosure on 16 May 2025.
On the other hand, BEL inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June 6, 2025, with Tata Electronics to develop indigenous electronics and semiconductor solutions in sync with centre's vision for self-reliance in the defence vertical.
