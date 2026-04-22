The crude oil tanker Desh Garima arrived off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, April 22. The vessel, carrying approximately 97,000 metric tonnes of crude oil, successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz, a corridor currently facing geopolitical instability.

The Indian-flagged vessel is currently at anchor a few nautical miles off the Mumbai coast, preparing to dock later today. The cargo, estimated between 97,000 and 97,422 metric tonnes, comes at a time when global markets are reeling from supply chain uncertainties.

All 31 Indian crew members onboard have been reported safe. The vessel had crossed the Strait of Hormuz on April 18, using advanced risk management measures to avoid recent incidents of firing at commercial ships in the region.

Navigating High-Risk Corridors

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most sensitive maritime choke points. Current government data reveals that despite the tension, India maintains a significant presence in the area:

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