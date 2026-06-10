The Indian stock market is showing structural resilience this June. As Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) maintain a sustained exit strategy, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) have emerged as the primary liquidity providers, thus effectively cushioning the impact on benchmark indices.

The scale of international withdrawal remains significant. In May 2026 alone, FIIs offloaded shares worth ₹409,877 crore while purchasing ₹353,913 crore, resulting in a net monthly outflow of ₹55,963 crore. This trend has persisted for eleven consecutive months, yet the Indian equity market has successfully absorbed the pressure, largely due to the volume of domestic capital.

Domestic Liquidity

Data for May 2026 confirms the shift in power dynamics on Dalal Street. While foreign investors pulled out over ₹55,963 crore, DIIs, comprising mutual funds, insurance companies, and pension funds, injected a massive ₹82,668 crore into the system.

This domestic appetite is bolstered by a surge in individual participation. Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contributions have hit record highs, creating a consistent "sticky" capital flow that acts as a buffer against global volatility. In the first four months of 2026 alone, DIIs poured over ₹3 lakh crore into the markets, a pace that has fundamentally altered the sensitivity of Indian equities to foreign capital flows.

Advertisement

Why Foreign Investors Are Exiting

The current FII exodus is driven by an interplay of global macroeconomic variables:

US Bond Yields: Elevated interest rates in the U.S. have redirected global capital toward safer, dollar-denominated Treasury assets.

Currency: With the Indian Rupee hovering near the ₹96-per-dollar mark, foreign investors face significant hedging costs, reducing the appeal of emerging market returns.

Geopolitics: Tensions in West Asia have kept crude oil prices volatile, prompting many global funds to adopt a "risk-off" stance.

The market’s ability to remain stable despite these outflows marks a coming-of-age for India's financial ecosystem. Previously, a massive foreign sell-off would have triggered a sharp correction. Today, the rise of domestic institutions ensures that even during periods of heavy FII liquidation, there is sufficient buy-side interest to maintain price stability.

Advertisement