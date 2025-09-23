Donald Trump Defends Tariffs, Signals Tough Stance on India, Brazil, and Russia

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended the sweeping tariffs imposed by his administration, framing them as a “necessary measure” to protect “American economic interests”.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Trump described tariffs as a “defense mechanism” against countries that have historically leveraged trade policies to disadvantage the US.



Trump highlighted the levies on Brazil, imposed in response to what he called “unprecedented efforts to interfere” with American rights. Despite the tough rhetoric, he revealed that he recently crossed paths with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the UN hall.

“We actually agreed that we would meet next week,” Trump said, adding that the encounter included a brief, cordial exchange. The tariffs and sanctions on Brazilian officials followed the prosecution of former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro over a coup plot, marking a complex mix of confrontation and diplomacy.



Turning to India, Trump defended additional US tariffs, including a 25 percent levy targeting New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil. Combined with previous measures, total US tariffs on Indian goods now reach 50 percent, among the highest worldwide.

India, on its part, has described the tariffs as “unjustified and unreasonable” and emphasized its right to secure energy resources under global norms. Trump, however, reiterated that these measures were designed to ensure the US economy is protected, criticizing what he termed the “sleepy Biden administration” for failing to act decisively.

Furthermore, Trump accused both India and China of funding Russia’s war in Ukraine by buying Russian oil. He warned that the US is prepared to impose “a very strong round of powerful tariffs” should Russia refuse to negotiate an end to the conflict.