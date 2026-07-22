Eternal Q1 FY27 Results: Consolidated Profit Jumps 268% to ₹92 Crore as Blinkit Drives Growth

Eternal Limited, the parent company of food delivery platform Zomato and quick-commerce engine Blinkit, reported a nearly 3.7-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026–27, supported by explosive revenue growth in quick commerce.

Quick Commerce Scales

According to a stock exchange filing on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, Eternal registered a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹92 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to ₹25 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Sequentially, however, net profit declined 47.13% from the March 2026 quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 182% YoY to ₹20,211 crore from ₹7,167 crore in Q1 FY26. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, top-line revenue rose 16.88% from the ₹17,292 crore recorded in Q4 FY26.

Operating Margins Expand

At the operational level, EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation) climbed 416.52% YoY to ₹594 crore compared with ₹115 crore in Q1 FY26. Operating margin widened to 2.94% from 1.69% in the year-ago quarter.

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The quick commerce division, Blinkit, continued to serve as the company's primary top-line engine. It contributed ₹15,664 crore to total revenues—a massive increase from ₹2,400 crore reported in Q1 FY26 and up from ₹13,232 crore in the preceding quarter.

Core India food ordering and delivery services generated ₹3,100 crore in revenue, marking a 37% YoY rise from ₹2,261 crore in Q1 FY26 and higher than the ₹2,737 crore reported in Q4 FY26. Meanwhile, Hyperpure, the company’s B2B supply chain vertical, brought in ₹1,034 crore compared to ₹978 crore in the previous quarter, while the "Going Out" segment posted ₹318 crore, up from ₹277 crore in Q4 FY26.

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